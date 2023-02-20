WINTER STORM WATCH: A high impact, high snowfall event likely this week

Much of our area is now under a winter storm watch from late Tuesday through Thursday.
Much of our area is now under a winter storm watch from late Tuesday through Thursday.(weau)
By Darren Maier and Mike Dandrea
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a snowless and relatively mild February so far, but that will be changing this final, full week of the month. A complex winter storm will head our way for the mid-late week, likely bringing a significant amount of snow to Western Wisconsin. The snow is expected to come in two parts, the first arriving late Tuesday, with a possible lull for some of Wednesday, before the main storm system takes over with heavy snow that will carry into Thursday. A winter storm watch has been issued for this time period for most of Western Wisconsin.

Much of Tuesday will be dry, but a band of snow well in advance of the developing storm is forecast to spread eastward from Minnesota into Western Wisconsin by late afternoon and evening. The snow will then continue at night, before tapering to lighter snow showers and flurries by daybreak Wednesday. This initial round is likely to bring enough accumulation to impact the Wednesday morning commute, on the order of 2-5″. As this first band weakens and pushes to the south, light snow may continue, or just quit altogether for Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Any break will be relatively short however, as precipitation advances northward through the Midwest. The winter storm will be strengthening as it becomes more organized, tracking from the Central Plains and to our south by early Thursday. Though much of our area is expected to remain all snow, locations near and south of I-90 may also see some sleet and freezing rain potential as these areas will be closer to the low track. Otherwise, higher intensity snowfall will return by Wednesday evening, with significant accumulations likely through Wednesday night and Thursday morning. In addition to the snow, stronger east and northeast winds will cause significant blowing and drifting snow, adding to the dangerous travel conditions. As it looks now, the snow will taper off to snow showers and flurries sometime Thursday afternoon. Total 2-day snow accumulations are likely to be significant, and basically our entire area falls in the very high impact zone with double digit totals likely. Confidence is high on a general 10-18″ snowfall, but it’s still too early to specify where within this zone the high end of this range will occur.

Western Wisconsin will be in the bullseye for significant snowfall mid-late week.
Western Wisconsin will be in the bullseye for significant snowfall mid-late week.(weau)

These type of accumulations, combined with the significant blowing and drifting will likely mean travel conditions will not greatly improve until sometime Friday. Expect significant delays and cancelations later this week, and plan accordingly. Changes to the timing and where the highest snow accumulations will fall are possible, but a significant shift to where the storm would be a complete miss is highly unlikely. Keep checking in this week for the latest winter storm information from our Skywarn 13 weather team!

