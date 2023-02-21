Beekeeping 101 at Beaver Creek Reserve

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Beekeeping 101 will be held March 4, 2023, at Beaver Creek Reserve.

Beekeeping 101 is the 1st of a series of 3 programs that explores the hobby of beekeeping.

Topics include a basic understanding of bee biology, bee behavior, sitting the hive, acquiring bees, bee health, plants for your bees, and Spring feeding for your bees. Learn how to get started with knowledge and confidence. Members of the Chippewa Valley Beekeepers will be there to share their knowledge.

Bring a sack lunch and a notebook.

Registration and full payment are required by Monday, February 27, 2023.

Friends $40 Nonmembers $45

