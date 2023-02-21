Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society adopted

In a previous Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, at the time known as Gus, was left behind...
In a previous Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, at the time known as Gus, was left behind after a person in a vehicle drove up, tied him to the door, and took off in less than a minute.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association says a dog that was abandoned and tied to the shelter has been adopted.

ECCHA wrote on Facebook, “He had so much fun playing with his new brother out in the yard. He gave lots of kisses and was so excited to start life with his new family! His adoption fee was even sponsored by a generous donor to start his new life on the right foot.”

In a previous Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, at the time known as Gus, was left behind after a person in a vehicle drove up, tied him to the door, and took off in less than a minute. ECCHA included video from their surveillance camera which shows Gus being left tied to the doors.

Animal adoption information is available on ECCHA’s website, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm warning has been issued for a disruptive winter storm this week, whereas a...
WINTER STORM WARNING: PLAN NOW FOR A DISRUPTIVE, HIGH END SNOWFALL
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the...
Name released in investigation of suspicious death of a child
Gov. Evers: Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl is ‘seriously ill’
Brandon Gee
Suspect in over a dozen catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls charged
The organization said that a lack of planning and sponsorship resources led to the decision to...
Taste of the Valley called off for 2023

Latest News

Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl suffers stroke
The intent of the land sale is for the construction of a new Culvers at the anticipated...
Plans set for Culvers to come to Chippewa Falls
Police found over $12,000 in cash and drugs after searching two homes in Sparta, Wis. on Feb. 17.
Sparta Police make multiple arrests in drug investigation
Beekeeping
Beekeeping 101 (2/21/23)