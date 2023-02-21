Eau Claire Elections Office sees higher voter turnout than last year’s spring primary

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday people got out to vote in the spring primary election.

The Eau Claire Elections Office says as of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, it saw a 7.4% turnout, or around 3,080 votes in the city. This is a higher turnout than last year’s spring primary.

Voters across Wis. are weighing in on which candidate they want to see on the State Supreme Court. Four judges are running to replace retiring Justice Patience Roggensack. Jennifer Dorow, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewic are on the ballot.

The two judges who get the most votes Tuesday will face off in April’s spring election.

Polls close at 8:00 p.m.

