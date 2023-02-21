EMS services in the Town of Eagle Point being temporarily suspended

EAGLE POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - EMS services in the Town of Eagle Point are being temporarily suspended.

The doctor who was assigned to the department stepped down due to an email that was sent to the EMS department last week.

The email indicated the doctor received several complaints about protocols not being followed by some emergency medical responders. While specific details of the complaints were not given, the town board decided to take action.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in order to provide EMS services, a licensed medial professional must be on staff to oversee operations.

The City of Chippewa, the Town of Anson, and the Town of Tilden will provide EMS services for the time being.

