Merrill man sentenced for federal tax crime

By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Merrill, Wis. man is sentenced for federal tax crime.

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 61-year-old Kevin Shibilski of Merrill, Wis. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 33 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for failure to pay $858,101 in employment taxes to the IRS for tax years 2014-2016, according to a media release from the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin.

According to the media release from the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, on May 16, 2022, Shibilski pleaded guilty to failing to pay over employment taxes to the IRS from Pure Extractions Inc. and Wisconsin Logistics Solutions LLC. Shibilski was a minority owner and CEO/CFO of 5R Processors (5R), which had locations in Ladysmith, Catawba, Glen Flora, Wisconsin, and Morristown, Tennessee.

At the sentencing, Judge Peterson found that the government presented overwhelming evidence showing that Shibilski had been in charge of 5R’s operations and finances since March 2013, and had been the primary decisionmaker on which bills to pay and not pay, including not paying the employment taxes for 5R, Pure Extractions and Wisconsin Logistics, according to the media release from the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin.

Additional information can be found in the full media release HERE.

