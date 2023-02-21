Plans set for Culvers to come to Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans are set for Culvers to come to Chippewa Falls.

According to a media release from Wangard Partners, Inc., Wangard Partners, Inc. is announcing the sale of 1.8 acres of land at Chippewa Crossing, Northwest corner of Seymour Cray, Sr. Blvd and Chippewa Crossing Blvd., Chippewa Falls, WI, to Cory Parsons. The media release notes Parsons is the current franchisee and owner of Culvers at 2573 Commercial Blvd in Lake Hallie.

The intent of the land sale is for the construction of a new Culvers at the anticipated Chippewa Falls location, according to the media release from Wangard Partners, Inc.

“For some time, we have been searching for the perfect Chippewa Falls location for our next Culver’s restaurant. Once we became aware of the Chippewa Crossing development, we immediately recognized the great opportunity this was to Chippewa Falls as well as our restaurant.” Cory Parsons, Culvers Franchisee, said. “Chippewa Falls has been our home for 18 years and we are excited to be able to serve our guests and the community north of our Lake Hallie location.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.