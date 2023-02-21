SportScene 13 for Monday, February 20th

By Justus Cleveland
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAC men’s basketball tournament tips-off with quarterfinal action as UW-Eau Claire hosts UW-Platteville. A pair of non-conference boys basketball games pit Fall Creek at Altoona and Mondovi travels to Immanuel. We hear from the RAM Hockey team as they prepare for the sectional semifinal on Tuesday at Black River Falls. Finally, learn about an prestigious tennis tournament taking place at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.

