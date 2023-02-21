Take a Stand Against Meth Community Town Hall

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Leaders in Chippewa County are holding upcoming Community Town Halls to Take a Stand Against Meth.

The free events will feature education about drugs in the area, Hidden in Plain Sight Room, Crime Stoppers overview, a panel, and a breakout session specific for youth ages 10 and up, along with light refreshments.

Town Halls are scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m.:

March 8 at Chippewa Falls High School

March 15 at Stanley-Boyd High School

March 29 at Cornell High School

April 5 at Bloomer Middle School

April 19 at Chippewa Falls High School

