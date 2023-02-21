Take a Stand Against Meth Community Town Hall

Communities in Chippewa County are holding Take a Stand Against Meth Town Halls
Communities in Chippewa County are holding Take a Stand Against Meth Town Halls(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Leaders in Chippewa County are holding upcoming Community Town Halls to Take a Stand Against Meth.

The free events will feature education about drugs in the area, Hidden in Plain Sight Room, Crime Stoppers overview, a panel, and a breakout session specific for youth ages 10 and up, along with light refreshments.

Town Halls are scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m.:

March 8 at Chippewa Falls High School

March 15 at Stanley-Boyd High School

March 29 at Cornell High School

April 5 at Bloomer Middle School

April 19 at Chippewa Falls High School

Take a Stand Against Meth Facebook Page
Take a Stand Against Meth website

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm warning has been issued for a disruptive winter storm this week, whereas a...
WINTER STORM WARNING: PLAN NOW FOR A DISRUPTIVE, HIGH END SNOWFALL
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the...
Name released in investigation of suspicious death of a child
Gov. Evers: Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl is ‘seriously ill’
Brandon Gee
Suspect in over a dozen catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls charged
The organization said that a lack of planning and sponsorship resources led to the decision to...
Taste of the Valley called off for 2023

Latest News

Beekeeping
Beekeeping 101 (2/21/23)
Beekeeping 101
Beekeeping 101 at Beaver Creek Reserve
The Chippewa Falls Lions Club holds its annual Mid-Winter Fun Night
Chippewa Falls Lions Club presents Fun Night
JORDON JOHNSON