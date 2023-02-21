Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers preparing for road conditions to worsen

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the snow coming down the next few days, Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol want to remind you to be careful when driving.

Troopers are preparing for road conditions to worsen and for more crashes and run-offs to happen.

According to information from the Wisconsin State Patrol, it’s putting every available Trooper on patrol the next few days.

To help you stay safe, Troopers recommend slowing down.

“We’re driving on ice, too, on snow. And we got to slow down. We’re going 30, 35 miles an hour to crashes. Especially with this storm. It might take us a little bit longer to get to you, but we’ll get there,” David Arras, State Patrol Trooper, said.

If you do find yourself in a crash, Troopers say the safest place you can be is in your vehicle with the heat turned on.

If you see a crash on the side of the road, do not stop and help. Instead, report the crash location to authorities.

