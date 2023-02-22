2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Results

Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.
Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.(KBTX)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary results!

First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted.

Click here to see the spring primary results.

Second, there are a number of elections across our viewing area that are specific to one county or township. You can find these results as the counties post them here.

County-by-County Results
Adams
Barron
Buffalo
Chippewa
Clark
Crawford
Dunn
Eau Claire
Jackson
Juneau
County-by-County Results
La Crosse
Monroe
Pepin
Pierce
Polk
Price
Rusk
Sawyer
St. Croix
Taylor
County-by-County Results
Trempealeau
Vernon
Washburn

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATES WITH MAJOR TRAVEL IMPACTS
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the...
Name released in investigation of suspicious death of a child
Gov. Evers: Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl is ‘seriously ill’
Brandon Gee
Suspect in over a dozen catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls charged
The organization said that a lack of planning and sponsorship resources led to the decision to...
Taste of the Valley called off for 2023

Latest News

Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Conspiracy theorist seeks Wisconsin state Senate nomination
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Gov. Tony Evers tours the Fiskars plant in Middleton on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Democratic governors form alliance on abortion rights
Constitutional amendments must pass the Legislature in two consecutive sessions before being...
Wisconsin judge OKs ballot measures for April election