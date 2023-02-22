Altoona middle school students attend career fair

By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona middle schoolers are learning about careers available in the Chippewa Valley.

Wednesday, 7th graders met with more than 15 area businesses during a career fair. Booths were set up for students to tour, and the event also included informational sessions where students learned more in-depth about these area businesses.

Junior Achievement Events Manager, Brenda Peterson, says events like this help prepare students for high school.

“It’s very important at this age for them to start thinking about what classes they’re going to want to take in high school and kind of starting to develop even now, kind of a resume and things that they can put on their break sheet and things like that. So yeah, just getting them ready for high school and kind of getting them to start to have an idea of what they want to do post-high school.”

Altoona’s 8th grade students participated in an off-site business experience today, which included eight area businesses.

