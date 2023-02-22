Bald eagle shot through abdomen in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin raptor group is asking for people to be on the watch for a bald eagle that was shot with an arrow in Waupaca.

It happened on Feb. 21 in the area of Raymond Drive near Security Storage units.

The eagle was shot through the lower abdomen.

The Raptor Education Group says the eagle was able to remove the arrow, but there was bleeding.

“There was significant bleeding, however it appeared to stop before she flew from the initial site. The cold temperatures will be helpful to her injury in several ways. This eagle has shown us it wants to survive and willing to put it all into survival. It has a mate that will also help,” reads a post on the Raptor Education Group Facebook page.

The raptor group is asking for information or a photo of the eagle, but not to disturb the area during the snowstorm.

“We are experiencing a heavy snowstorm that will last for days. We hope the eagle has secured itself in a safe place in which to heal. Hiding during this time is a natural behavior. Knowing eagles as I do, I am certain that if survival is possible, it is doing just that. We are on alert for the eagle and are here to help her no matter when. We are asking that during the snow event, no physical searches of the wooded areas take place on foot, ATV or snowmobiles. We do not want to disturb the eagle nor any other wildlife as all are in survival mode during the storm,” reads the Facebook posts.

If you do have information, you can call the raptor clinic at 715-623-4015 or your local sheriff’s office.

The Raptor Education Group, based in Antigo, made a passionate plea for someone to come forward with information on the person who shot the eagle.

“Regular people can and do make change in this world. Our followers and supporters are not ‘regular people’ but instead ‘exceptional people.’ I am not asking people to become vigilantes, but I am saying do not give this behavior a shrug and a pass. It is not cool. The person doing it is far less a person than they perceive themselves. All of our followers cannot volunteer to search, transport, or donate, but everyone can just reject such callous acts. It will go a long way to help wildlife…and our own society,” reads the Facebook post.

The Raptor Education Group is a nonprofit that cares for and rehabilitates wild birds.

