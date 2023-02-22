Chippewa Valley school districts prepare for winter weather

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - As preparations continue for the upcoming winter weather, local school districts have to make decisions about whether to call a snow day, keep school in-person, or do virtual learning.

Jeff Holmes, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District said calling snow days are not decisions taken lightly.

“We are a district that, you know, is cautious in regard to making these types of decisions,” Holmes said. “It’s never easy. We take in a lot of things in order to make good, solid decisions.”

Some of those factors are snow accumulation, temperatures and road conditions.

“Is it safe for our buses to travel? Is it safe for kids to drive to school?” Chad Trowbridge, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Executive Director of Business Services and Finance. “A lot of people look at main roads and think, those look okay, but we have a lot of rural areas, we have a lot of developments.”

The district allotted two snow days for this school year but has had six snow days so far. They already had to add school days to the end of the calendar and Holmes said the district is doing what it can to continue to make up those days.

“Originally, we had hoped to make them in person. One of the things that we learned from the pandemic is that in terms of learning for our students, the best place is to have them here at school and in person,” Holmes said. “But, once we started running into multiple days, we had to make some adjustments. We do asynchronous learning for our students in these situations now.”

Asynchronous learning is when teachers send schoolwork for students to do at home. The Eau Claire Area School District has moved snow days to virtual learning days, but that’s something Holmes said they can’t do in their district.

“Our ability to do virtual learning is severely limited, so until we get to a point where virtual learning can be applied equally across our district, you know, we do what we can with what we’ve got,” Homes said.

Holmes said CFAUSD is prepared for asynchronous learning days Wednesday and Thursday if needed.

You can find the latest school closures and event cancellations here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.