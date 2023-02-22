Clear Lake Police Department seeking information regarding counterfeit currency

counterfeit currency
counterfeit currency(COURTESY: CLEAR LAKE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clear Lake Police Department is seeking information regarding counterfeit currency they recovered.

According to a media release from the Clear Lake Police Department, on Feb, 22, 2023, the Clear Lake Police Department recovered two counterfeit $100 bills. The bills were found by a citizen and turned into the Department. The media release notes the incident location is 501 2nd Avenue NW, Village of Clear Lake.

The media release from the Clear Lake Police Department says the bills share the same serial number, LL6203888F, have a black striped line on the upper right corner, no security thread, and the word COPY on the front and rear. The media release notes there are also Chinese style characters on the back of the bill.

There are no suspects, according to the media release from the Clear Lake Police Department.

You are asked to contact the Police Department at 715 263-2156 with any information.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: PHASE TWO OF OUR WINTER STORM ARRIVES THIS AFTERNOON, CREATING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS
Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.
2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Results
The intent of the land sale is for the construction of a new Culvers at the anticipated...
Plans set for Culvers to come to Chippewa Falls
In a previous Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, at the time known as Gus, was left behind...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society adopted
FILE - Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their...
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow

Latest News

Former middle school teacher convicted of sexual assault applies for early release
Raptor Education Group
Bald eagle shot through abdomen in Waupaca
pf
Pheasants Forever Banquet Interview (2/22/2023)
sw
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (2/22/2023)