Clear Lake Police Department seeking information regarding counterfeit currency

CLEAR LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clear Lake Police Department is seeking information regarding counterfeit currency they recovered.

According to a media release from the Clear Lake Police Department, on Feb, 22, 2023, the Clear Lake Police Department recovered two counterfeit $100 bills. The bills were found by a citizen and turned into the Department. The media release notes the incident location is 501 2nd Avenue NW, Village of Clear Lake.

The media release from the Clear Lake Police Department says the bills share the same serial number, LL6203888F, have a black striped line on the upper right corner, no security thread, and the word COPY on the front and rear. The media release notes there are also Chinese style characters on the back of the bill.

There are no suspects, according to the media release from the Clear Lake Police Department.

You are asked to contact the Police Department at 715 263-2156 with any information.

