CVTC, partners awarded $4.9M from U.S. Department of Labor

CVTC
CVTC(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College, with consortium partners Mid-State, Northwood and Western technical colleges, has been awarded a $4.9 million Strengthening Community College Training grant.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to a media rlease from Chippewa Valley Technical College, the four-year project is based on triaging and accelerating training in rural health care. The media release says CVTC’s total share of the award will be about $1.8 million.

The colleges worked with area workforce development boards, employers, and school districts to develop the project, according to the media release from CVTC.

“The focus of the project is preparing rural and underserved populations for health care careers,” said Shana Schmidt, CVTC director of college effectiveness.

Additional information can be found in the full media release on CVTC’s website HERE.

The grant award begins March 1, according to the media release from CVTC.

Senator Baldwin applauded the investment.

“Wisconsin’s technical colleges help students across our state access affordable higher education, learning the skills they need to earn a good paying job and filling the workforce needs in our rural communities,” Senator Baldwin said. “Rural communities are in dire need of more skilled health care workers, and I was proud to support this investment in Chippewa Valley Technical College and their regional partners to connect more Wisconsinites to affordable, high-quality education – leading them to family-supporting jobs and helping address the urgent health care worker crisis in their communities.”

.A full media release from Senator Baldwin is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: PHASE TWO OF OUR WINTER STORM ARRIVES THIS AFTERNOON, CREATING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS
Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.
2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Results
The intent of the land sale is for the construction of a new Culvers at the anticipated...
Plans set for Culvers to come to Chippewa Falls
In a previous Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, at the time known as Gus, was left behind...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society adopted
UWEC
UW-Eau Claire canceling in-person classes due to severe weather

Latest News

sw
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4pm (2/22/23)
rc
Red Cedar Watershed Conference Interview (2/22/23)
OAKWOOD MALL
Oakwood Mall closing early Wednesday due to severe weather
Employees at the Firehouse Subs Eau Claire, WI location preparing food for lunch Wednesday...
Food delivery could be disrupted as road conditions worsen during winter storm