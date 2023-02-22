CVTC, partners awarded $4.9M from U.S. Department of Labor

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College, with consortium partners Mid-State, Northwood and Western technical colleges, has been awarded a $4.9 million Strengthening Community College Training grant.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to a media rlease from Chippewa Valley Technical College, the four-year project is based on triaging and accelerating training in rural health care. The media release says CVTC’s total share of the award will be about $1.8 million.

The colleges worked with area workforce development boards, employers, and school districts to develop the project, according to the media release from CVTC.

“The focus of the project is preparing rural and underserved populations for health care careers,” said Shana Schmidt, CVTC director of college effectiveness.

Additional information can be found in the full media release on CVTC’s website HERE.

The grant award begins March 1, according to the media release from CVTC.

Senator Baldwin applauded the investment.

“Wisconsin’s technical colleges help students across our state access affordable higher education, learning the skills they need to earn a good paying job and filling the workforce needs in our rural communities,” Senator Baldwin said. “Rural communities are in dire need of more skilled health care workers, and I was proud to support this investment in Chippewa Valley Technical College and their regional partners to connect more Wisconsinites to affordable, high-quality education – leading them to family-supporting jobs and helping address the urgent health care worker crisis in their communities.”

.A full media release from Senator Baldwin is available HERE.

