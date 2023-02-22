Eau Claire North salutes Social Studies teacher with Golden Apple award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Through a partnership with WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, we are now more than half way through the Golden Apple award visits. Our 13th stop Eau Claire North High school where the Huskies pep band was ready to salute this year’s golden apple.

“And I’m very happy to award you the 2023 Golden Apple award for North High school. Thank you for everything that you do.”

Congratulations to Eau Claire North’s Jackson Yang for all that he does for Huskies nation and the Hmong community inside and outside the classroom. Whether it’s teaching social studies, to instructing virtually or helping out on the volleyball court, Mr. Yang is a “Jack” of all trades. Jackson’s versatility has allowed him to better understand his students.

“There are hard days but there are good days as well too. Relationships and building relationships with students is so important. We don’t see the successes right away but in the long run somewhere along the lines is success somewhere for students and I think that’s really important,” says Jackson Yang. “It’s an honor, I stand on the shoulders of giants and it’s not just myself but so many people have contributed to the success and I just want to thank everyone who supported it.”

“And he’s just so approachable, and students are comfortable around him. And they can be themselves at any time he can try to pull the best out of every student and go the extra mile. He’s always changing and evolving to do what’s best for students,” says Kurt Madsen, Eau Claire North principal.

Congratulations again to Mr. Yang! He and North High will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Jackson will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

