Food delivery could be disrupted as road conditions worsen during winter storm

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the snow coming down it can be hard to get food if you did not go to the grocery store before the snow storm.

Food delivery can also be hard to get to the doorstep as drivers do their best to navigate the worsening road conditions.

A couple of restaurants have considered closing and the Hy Vee has opted to close down some of its departments ahead of Wednesday night’s winter storm.

Store manager Brandon Hofeldt said the store itself will remain open until its normal closing time of 11 p.m.

“We haven’t had this big of a scare yet, since we’ve been open last Winter and it was fairly mild. This Winter we haven’t had this big of a one yet so we’ll see how it goes,” said Hofeldt/

For those who could not make it in-person, Hofeldt said there is the delivery option available until 8 p.m.

“We usually find a driver who’s willing to do it if they have a good vehicle and the roads are okay,” said Hofeldt.

It is done through a third party delivery service, some of the city’s restaurants rely on one as well.

Firehouse Sub franchise owner Jerry Hagen said there have been cases where deliveries were disrupted, even canceled, during severe weather events.

“We will get emails from those services saying they have suspended operations. Or the ticket times, from when the customer ordered, will be extended,” said Hagen.

If suspension does happen, it is because the drivers cannot navigate through the harsh road conditions.

“The delivery services will reimburse us for the food. They credit the amount back to the customer, but since they know we have already prepared the food, they will pay us for that,” said Hagen.

Another business that uses a delivery service is Geno’s Pizza, but owner Scott Lafler said he also has one of his own delivery drivers.

Lafler said the driver’s safety remains his top priority.

“I have no intentions of risking my drivers if the roads get really really bad. I’ve had drivers in the ditch before and it’s not pleasant. When people call we just have to explain to them the roads are too hazardous to send out drivers out there,” said Lafler.

Lafler said if customers are in need of food, he himself would make the delivery if need be.

“We do our best to get our pizzas out to our customers. Our customers mean a lot to us so we’re going to do everything we can to get them hot pizza.”

According to Hofeldt, Hy Vee should open with regular business hours Thursday morning after the snow band that is brining the heavy snow passes through. He said he will assess what time the departments that closed early Wednesday will re-open.

If road conditions are bad Thursday, Firehouse Subs and Geno’s Pizza might have to close.

