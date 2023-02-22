Home explodes when woman lights water heater

An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO)
By KOCO staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Okla. (KOCO) - A homeowner in Oklahoma who was trying to light a water tank suffered major burns after the house exploded with her inside.

It happened just before 6:15 p.m. Monday in Calumet, just west of Oklahoma City. Big, bright flames could be seen through the thick brush surrounding the home.

The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal said the 42-year-old woman just had her propane tank refilled after several months.

Authorities say the woman was bleeding out the air herself. Investigators say gas had accumulated in the basement, and the home went up in flames when the homeowner went to relight the water tank.

Covered in burns, she ran a quarter of a mile down the road to her closest neighbor.

Neighbors said they could hear her screaming and put her in the shower before calling 911.

The woman was flown by helicopter to Baptist Hospital. Her burns reportedly cover 30 percent of her body.

Investigators say people should never bleed out air on their own. Instead, call a professional such as a plumber or gas supplier.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL BRINGS MAJOR TRAVEL IMPACTS INTO THURSDAY
The intent of the land sale is for the construction of a new Culvers at the anticipated...
Plans set for Culvers to come to Chippewa Falls
In a previous Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, at the time known as Gus, was left behind...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society adopted
FILE - Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their...
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the...
Name released in investigation of suspicious death of a child

Latest News

FILE - Jill Biden, wife of then-Vice President Joe Biden, third left, and her granddaughter...
Jill Biden makes 6th visit to Africa, her 1st as first lady
cat
Thrifting to Support Animals in Need
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
House Speaker McCarthy gives Tucker Carlson access to 1/6 footage, raising alarms
Credit agencies are working to improve access to credit by giving people more time to pay...
How credit scores are evolving to improve access to credit
Gavel and scales of justice
Ex-legislator gets 33 months in employment tax charge case