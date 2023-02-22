I-94 Westbound reopened from Osseo to Foster after crash Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A portion of Interstate 94 that was closed in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning due to a crash is reopened.

I-94 Westbound from Osseo to Foster was closed after a crash at 8:55 a.m. just past the Highway 10 offramp back onto I-94 Westbound.

The Wisconsin State Patrol initially said it would be over two hours to clear the crash, but the highway was reopened about an hour and a half after it was first reported. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that drivers should use caution and slow down in the snowy weather.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that roads were snow-covered or had slippery stretches across most of the state Wednesday morning. An impactful winter storm was set to strike western Wisconsin later Wednesday into Thursday after a first round piled up several inches of snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Many schools opted to go virtual learning or closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather.

