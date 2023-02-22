I-94 Westbound reopened from Osseo to Foster after crash Wednesday

The crash was first reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday.
I-94 in western Wisconsin was closed from Osseo to Foster due to a crash on Feb. 22, 2023. A...
I-94 in western Wisconsin was closed from Osseo to Foster due to a crash on Feb. 22, 2023. A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle blocks entrance to the freeway.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A portion of Interstate 94 that was closed in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning due to a crash is reopened.

I-94 Westbound from Osseo to Foster was closed after a crash at 8:55 a.m. just past the Highway 10 offramp back onto I-94 Westbound.

The Wisconsin State Patrol initially said it would be over two hours to clear the crash, but the highway was reopened about an hour and a half after it was first reported. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that drivers should use caution and slow down in the snowy weather.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that roads were snow-covered or had slippery stretches across most of the state Wednesday morning. An impactful winter storm was set to strike western Wisconsin later Wednesday into Thursday after a first round piled up several inches of snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Many schools opted to go virtual learning or closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL BRINGS MAJOR TRAVEL IMPACTS INTO THURSDAY
The intent of the land sale is for the construction of a new Culvers at the anticipated...
Plans set for Culvers to come to Chippewa Falls
In a previous Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, at the time known as Gus, was left behind...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society adopted
FILE - Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their...
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the...
Name released in investigation of suspicious death of a child

Latest News

cat
Thrifting to Support Animals in Need
Gavel and scales of justice
Ex-legislator gets 33 months in employment tax charge case
Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL BRINGS MAJOR TRAVEL IMPACTS INTO THURSDAY
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/22/23 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/22/23 6 a.m.