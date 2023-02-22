La Crosse County Library to offer identity theft prevention informational sessions

The program “Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent” is set to be offered on Thursday, March 2, at...
The program “Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent” is set to be offered on Thursday, March 2, at three La Crosse County Library locations, according to the media release from La Crosse County Library.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County Library is set to offer identity theft prevention informational sessions.

According to a media release from La Crosse County Library, in effort to help educate the public on how to protect their identities, La Crosse County Library has partnered with the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection to offer informational sessions about identify theft.

The program “Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent” is set to be offered on Thursday, March 2, at three La Crosse County Library locations, according to the media release from La Crosse County Library.

According to the media release from La Crosse County Library, Jeff Kersten, Agency Liaison from the Division of Trade & Consumer Protection, is anticipated to explain the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it, and how to prevent it- including information about fraud alerts and security freezes. The media release notes attendees can anticipate receiving tips for safeguarding personal information and how to recover from identity theft.

No registration is required to attend this free program, according to the media release from La Crosse County Library.

Scheduled Programs for March 2, 2023, as listed in the media release from La Crosse County Public Library:

  • 9:15 a.m. at Onalaska Public Library
  • 11:00 a.m. at West Salem Library
  • 1:00 p.m. at Holmen Public Library

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: PHASE TWO OF OUR WINTER STORM ARRIVES THIS AFTERNOON, CREATING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS
Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.
2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Results
The intent of the land sale is for the construction of a new Culvers at the anticipated...
Plans set for Culvers to come to Chippewa Falls
In a previous Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, at the time known as Gus, was left behind...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society adopted
FILE - Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their...
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow

Latest News

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 21...
Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County
Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: PHASE TWO OF OUR WINTER STORM ARRIVES THIS AFTERNOON, CREATING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS
I-94 in western Wisconsin was closed from Osseo to Foster due to a crash on Feb. 22, 2023. A...
I-94 Westbound reopened from Osseo to Foster after crash Wednesday
cat
Thrifting to Support Animals in Need