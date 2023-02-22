La Crosse County Library to offer identity theft prevention informational sessions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County Library is set to offer identity theft prevention informational sessions.

According to a media release from La Crosse County Library, in effort to help educate the public on how to protect their identities, La Crosse County Library has partnered with the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection to offer informational sessions about identify theft.

The program “Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent” is set to be offered on Thursday, March 2, at three La Crosse County Library locations, according to the media release from La Crosse County Library.

According to the media release from La Crosse County Library, Jeff Kersten, Agency Liaison from the Division of Trade & Consumer Protection, is anticipated to explain the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it, and how to prevent it- including information about fraud alerts and security freezes. The media release notes attendees can anticipate receiving tips for safeguarding personal information and how to recover from identity theft.

No registration is required to attend this free program, according to the media release from La Crosse County Library.

Scheduled Programs for March 2, 2023, as listed in the media release from La Crosse County Public Library:

9:15 a.m. at Onalaska Public Library

11:00 a.m. at West Salem Library

1:00 p.m. at Holmen Public Library

