L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library closing Wednesday due to severe weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to forecasted severe weather, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire is set to close Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5:00 p.m.

The Library may remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 23, depending on travel conditions, according to a media release from the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

According to the media release from the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, all scheduled Library events have been cancelled. Service updates are anticipated to be available on the Library’s social media channels, by phone at 715-839-5005, or online HERE.

All digital library resources will continue to be available from the Library’s website, according to a media release from the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

According to a media release from the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, customers with internet access can download or stream e-books, audiobooks, music, videos, and more by visiting the Library’s digital media page.

