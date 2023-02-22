L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library closing Wednesday due to severe weather

L.E. PHILLIPS MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY
L.E. PHILLIPS MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to forecasted severe weather, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire is set to close Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5:00 p.m.

The Library may remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 23, depending on travel conditions, according to a media release from the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

According to the media release from the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, all scheduled Library events have been cancelled. Service updates are anticipated to be available on the Library’s social media channels, by phone at 715-839-5005, or online HERE.

All digital library resources will continue to be available from the Library’s website, according to a media release from the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

According to a media release from the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, customers with internet access can download or stream e-books, audiobooks, music, videos, and more by visiting the Library’s digital media page.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: PHASE TWO OF OUR WINTER STORM ARRIVES THIS AFTERNOON, CREATING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS
Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.
2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Results
The intent of the land sale is for the construction of a new Culvers at the anticipated...
Plans set for Culvers to come to Chippewa Falls
In a previous Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, at the time known as Gus, was left behind...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society adopted
FILE - Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their...
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow

Latest News

Prevea Health
Prevea Health to temporarily close all locations statewide Wednesday
Former middle school teacher convicted of sexual assault applies for early release
counterfeit currency
Clear Lake Police Department seeking information regarding counterfeit currency
Raptor Education Group
Bald eagle shot through abdomen in Waupaca