Former middle school teacher convicted of sexual assault applies for early release

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Former middle school teacher, Joel Jahnke Jr., convicted of sexual assault of a student and sentenced in 2017, has applied for early release from prison.

Court records show a petition for sentence adjustment was filed with the court on Feb. 21, 2023. The court is holding the petition for further consideration.

Additionally, court records show the District Attorney may object to the petition within 45 days of receiving the notice.

Jahnke, a former science teacher at Chippewa Falls Middle School, confessed to having sexual contact with a student was sentenced to six years in prison.

A judge sentenced Jahnke of Burlington in Chippewa Falls. He admitted to touching the girl inappropriately and sending her nude photos and videos. The hearing took more than three hours, and included emotional and graphic testimony.

Speaking in court, the girl said she tried to take her own life twice after the sexual abuse, which she said began when she was 13.

“I’ve been tortured by confusion and hurt by this man,” she said. “Because of Joel I live in a constant state of fear and depression. I’m absolutely terrified by him and his abusive powers.”

Jahnke was also sentenced to six years of extended supervision.

