Military warns troops to avoid poppy seeds

Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according to a Pentagon memo.(Source: WAFF/CNN/POOL/File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. military is telling active-duty soldiers to stop eating poppy seed bagels, pastries and other foods with poppy seeds.

The top Pentagon official for personnel sent a memo warning service members that eating poppy seeds could cause them to fail drug tests.

The memo said poppy seed crops are cultivated by pharmaceutical and food industries, and during harvest the seeds could be contaminated with morphine and codeine.

It was not mentioned how many troops may have had positive drug tests as a result of poppy seeds.

Pentagon researchers are now looking at positive drug tests dating back to 2019.

Military leaders said they will update the guidance depending on what the review finds and what is appropriate.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has also urged athletes to avoid poppy seeds a few days before and during competition to avoid positive drug tests.

