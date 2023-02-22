Oakwood Mall closing early Wednesday due to severe weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Oakwood Mall is closing early on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 due to severe weather.

A media release from Oakwood Malls states, “Ensuring the safety and well-being of our shoppers, employees, and retailers is our top priority. Due to the inclement weather, Oakwood Mall will be closing early today at 5PM (Wed., Feb. 22nd). Department store, theater and restaurant hours may vary. "

The media release from Oakwood Mall encourages people to visit their website for any updates.

