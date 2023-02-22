Pheasants Forever Banquet

Photo of a pheasant in a grassy field.
By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever is holding its annual banquet Thursday, March 2 at the Eagle’s Club in Lake Hallie.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with gun raffles and other prizes, including guided trips, dinner, drawings, and more.

Pheasants Forever’s mission is to conserve pheasants and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education, and conservation advocacy.

Pheasants Forever Banquet tickets

