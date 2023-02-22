Prevea Health to temporarily close all locations statewide Wednesday

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - Prevea Health is set to temporarily close all locations, including Prevea Urgent Care locations, across Wis. beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to forecasted severe weather.

It is anticipated Prevea Health will reopen all locations statewide beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, according to a media release from Prevea Health.

According to the media release from Prevea Health, all updates and additional announcements will be shared on Prevea Health social media pages and on the Prevea Health website HERE. The media release says all patients with appointments already in place for Wednesday, Feb. 22, and all patients who may be impacted by future appointment cancelations due to the weather can anticipate being contacted by Prevea directly.

Prevea Virtual Care will still be available 24/7 for several common conditions including pink eye; cold, sinus infection or flu; minor burns and rashes; and other minor conditions, according to the media release from Prevea Health.

The media release from Prevea Health says an online visit costs $35 and can be accessed at: www.prevea.com/virtualcare. Anyone in need of emergency care should present to their nearest emergency department.

