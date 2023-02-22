Prevea Health to temporarily close all locations statewide Wednesday

Prevea Health
Prevea Health(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - Prevea Health is set to temporarily close all locations, including Prevea Urgent Care locations, across Wis. beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to forecasted severe weather.

It is anticipated Prevea Health will reopen all locations statewide beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, according to a media release from Prevea Health.

According to the media release from Prevea Health, all updates and additional announcements will be shared on Prevea Health social media pages and on the Prevea Health website HERE. The media release says all patients with appointments already in place for Wednesday, Feb. 22, and all patients who may be impacted by future appointment cancelations due to the weather can anticipate being contacted by Prevea directly.

Prevea Virtual Care will still be available 24/7 for several common conditions including pink eye; cold, sinus infection or flu; minor burns and rashes; and other minor conditions, according to the media release from Prevea Health.

The media release from Prevea Health says an online visit costs $35 and can be accessed at: www.prevea.com/virtualcare. Anyone in need of emergency care should present to their nearest emergency department.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: PHASE TWO OF OUR WINTER STORM ARRIVES THIS AFTERNOON, CREATING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS
Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.
2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Results
The intent of the land sale is for the construction of a new Culvers at the anticipated...
Plans set for Culvers to come to Chippewa Falls
In a previous Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, at the time known as Gus, was left behind...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society adopted
FILE - Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their...
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow

Latest News

L.E. PHILLIPS MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library closing Wednesday due to severe weather
Former middle school teacher convicted of sexual assault applies for early release
counterfeit currency
Clear Lake Police Department seeking information regarding counterfeit currency
Raptor Education Group
Bald eagle shot through abdomen in Waupaca