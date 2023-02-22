Red Cedar Watershed Conference

The Red Cedar Watershed Conference will be held March 9, 2023
The Red Cedar Watershed Conference will be held March 9, 2023
By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Red Cedar Watershed Conference is back at UW-Stout in Menomonie.

The conference will be held Thursday, March 9 at the Memorial Student Center from 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

It’s hosted by the Red Cedar Watershed Conference Committee and will include farm, city and waterfront success stories, solutions to runoff pollution that plagues lakes and rivers, and a great networking opportunity.

Red Cedar Watershed Conference

