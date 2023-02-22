Riders left swinging on ride at state fair in high winds: ‘Oh my God’

Video reportedly shows riders in Florida left swinging on a ride at a state fair during high winds. (Source: Brandi Freymuller/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A ride at a state fair in Florida reportedly got stuck in high winds last week.

Patrons at the Florida State Fair reported being stuck on a ride called the Enterprise. The ride looks similar to a Ferris wheel that features individual gondolas.

A witness reportedly shared a video showing some of the attached gondolas flipping in the air as the wheel was appearing not to move, leaving some riders hanging completely upside down.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” an onlooker could be heard saying in the video. “She [one of the riders] is trembling.”

According to reports, some of the riders were left bruised in the incident as crews stopped the ride.

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATES WITH MAJOR TRAVEL IMPACTS
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the...
Name released in investigation of suspicious death of a child
Gov. Evers: Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl is ‘seriously ill’
Brandon Gee
Suspect in over a dozen catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls charged
The organization said that a lack of planning and sponsorship resources led to the decision to...
Taste of the Valley called off for 2023

Latest News

Janet Protasiewicz
Liberal judge advances in race for Wisconsin high court
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact
Derek Goplin
Antigo man convicted of killing his mother facing new felony charge
Riders left swinging on state fair ride in high winds