Road crews in western Wisconsin prepare for snow cleanup

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the snow falls, crews across western Wisconsin are working around the clock to try to clear the roads.

Before the first snowflake falls, the Chippewa County Highway Department is at work preparing.

“We’ve known about this one for a few days, so it gave us a chance to get a jumpstart on things as far as getting all the trucks tuned up and getting all the plow blades changed if they needed to be, and just kind of getting ready,” said Brian Kelly, the Chippewa County Highway Commissioner.

Kelley said when the storm hits, the priority becomes keeping the roads passable.

“We’ll be out there on the four lanes as much as we need to be,” Kelley said. “The other county and state roads we won’t be out there overnight, but we’ll be out there first thing in the morning if we need to be. 4 a.m.”

To the south in Eau Claire, the city’s street division has also been busy getting ready for the storm.

Streets and Fleet Manager Aaron Nicholson said one of his goals is to keep up with the falling snow.

“The plan right now, we have 14 guys on a shift at a time, so we’ll have around the clock coverage,” Nicholson said. “Each morning around 7 a.m. we’re tentatively planning a full residential plow, so we’re going to try to get as much done during the day each day as we can, but with the knowledge we might not get everything done.”

With the double digit snowfall expected, Nicholson said the whole cleanup process will take some time.

“Please be patient,” Nicholson said. “This is, 20 inches of snow is a lot. We’ve got people around the clock working. We’re going to stay on top of it the best we can, but just be patient. It’s going to take us quite a while to get it all cleaned up.”

Nicholson said the full process of clearing the snow in the city could take a couple of weeks.

To help the street crews, Nicholson said make sure to remove your garbage cans from the road. He also recommends you avoid parking on the street.

