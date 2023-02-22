Senior high school staff member accused of sexual assault of a child

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A senior high school staff member in Pierce County, an Ellsworth Senior High School band instructor, is accused of sexual assault of a child by person who works or volunteers with children.

A letter was sent to Ellsworth Community School District families from the superintendent to inform and update families about the arrest of 23-year-old Brandon Fuhrman.

Ellsworth Community School District Families, This letter is to inform and update families about the arrest of a senior high school staff member yesterday evening (February 20, 2023). Brandon Fuhrman, the Ellsworth Senior High School Band Instructor, was taken into custody by police on charges of Sex with a Child aged 16 or older and Sexual Assault of a Student by School Staff. Mr. Fuhrman was taken into custody at the Ellsworth Senior High School following an investigation that began following an initial complaint late in the school day yesterday. Law enforcement officials were involved in the investigation upon receipt of the complaint and completed their investigation into the evening. Mr. Fuhrman was placed on unpaid administrative leave at the time of the arrest. School District staff will be continuing to work throughout the coming days to meet the needs of our students, families, and staff. Sincerely, Barry Cain, Superintendent

Online court records show Fuhrman is facing charges of sexual assault of child by person who works or volunteers with children, sexual assault of child by person who works or volunteers with children, sexual intercourse with child 16 or older, actor 19 or older, and sexual intercourse with child 16 or older, actor 19 or older.

Fuhrman is due in court March 27,2023.

