Senior high school staff member accused of sexual assault of a child
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A senior high school staff member in Pierce County, an Ellsworth Senior High School band instructor, is accused of sexual assault of a child by person who works or volunteers with children.
A letter was sent to Ellsworth Community School District families from the superintendent to inform and update families about the arrest of 23-year-old Brandon Fuhrman.
Online court records show Fuhrman is facing charges of sexual assault of child by person who works or volunteers with children, sexual assault of child by person who works or volunteers with children, sexual intercourse with child 16 or older, actor 19 or older, and sexual intercourse with child 16 or older, actor 19 or older.