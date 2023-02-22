SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 21st (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAC women’s basketball tournament rolls on, as UW-Eau Claire hosts UW-Platteville in the quarterfinals.

Plus, prep girls basketball playoffs are underway with a night full of hardwood action.

Matchups include: Colby against Regus, Spring Valley against Augusta, Chippewa Falls against Appleton West, Barron against Osceola, Chetek-Weyerhauser against Boyceville, La Crosse Logan against Hayward, Bloomer against Ellsworth, Whitehall against Mondovi, Glenwood City against McDonell, Owen-Withee against Immanuel, Lake Holcombe against Gilman, Flambeau against New Auburn, Independence against Cochrane-Fountain City, Elmwood-Plum City against Clear Lake, Cornell against Clayton, and Eleva-Strum against Royall.

Finally, prep boys basketball playoffs continue with Elk Mound hosting Elmwood-Plum City and Superior facing North.

