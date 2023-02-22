SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 21st (Part 2)

By JD Danielson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep hockey playoffs continue with a plethora of sectional semifinal matchups.

Matchups for the boys slate include Wisconsin Rapids against Hudson, Superior against SPASH, RAM against Black River Falls, Baldwin-Woodville against Menomonie, Hayward against New Richmond, and Rice Lake against Amery.

In the girls slate, matchups include Hayward against Central Wisconsin, Hudson against St. Croix Valley, Marshfield against Superior, and Black River Falls against Coulee Region.

Plus, North and Cadott high schools held sendoff ceremonies for their individual wrestlers departing to state.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATES WITH MAJOR TRAVEL IMPACTS
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the...
Name released in investigation of suspicious death of a child
Gov. Evers: Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl is ‘seriously ill’
The intent of the land sale is for the construction of a new Culvers at the anticipated...
Plans set for Culvers to come to Chippewa Falls
Brandon Gee
Suspect in over a dozen catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls charged

Latest News

Jessie Ruden buries a jumpshot as UW-Eau Claire defeats UW-Platteville in the WIAC tournament...
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 21st (Part 1)
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 2
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 1
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 1
Crowd reacts at Zorn Arena
SportScene 13 for Monday, February 20th