SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 21st (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep hockey playoffs continue with a plethora of sectional semifinal matchups.

Matchups for the boys slate include Wisconsin Rapids against Hudson, Superior against SPASH, RAM against Black River Falls, Baldwin-Woodville against Menomonie, Hayward against New Richmond, and Rice Lake against Amery.

In the girls slate, matchups include Hayward against Central Wisconsin, Hudson against St. Croix Valley, Marshfield against Superior, and Black River Falls against Coulee Region.

Plus, North and Cadott high schools held sendoff ceremonies for their individual wrestlers departing to state.

