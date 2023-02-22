A thrift sale for animals in need becomes an annual event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For all of you thrifters out there your weekend thrifting haul can also help support animals in need.

This weekend the Raintree Garden Center in Eau Claire will be hosting a thrift sale that benefits the Chippewa Humane Association.

On Friday, Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. people can shop for thrifted goods and plants at the Raintree Garden Center. All proceeds from the sales of thrifted items goes to the Chippewa Humane Association and 20 percent of proceeds from plant purchases get donated as well. The owner of the Raintree Garden Center said she started the sale last year and she plans to make it an annual event.

“We’ve been kinda working with the human association for a couple of years,” Raintree Garden Center Owner, Melissa Wiltrout, said. “My business partner has fostered them for about six years. Last year we had a litter of seven kittens from Chippewa, Daisy here is from Chippewa.”

Wiltrout said they will also be accepting donations dropped-off at the garden center to sell for the thrift sale on Wednesday Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 24 up until noon. She said she is excited to see people enjoy the 75 degree greenhouse after the snow storm.

