Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County Tuesday.

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 21 around 5:50 p.m. a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of State Road 93 and Lewis Valley Road in the Town of Arcadia.

The media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department says a truck was traveling eastbound on Lewis Valley Road toward the intersection with State Road 93. The media release notes road conditions were snowy at the time. The driver of the truck applied the brakes to slow down as it approached the intersection, however, the vehicle began to skid past the stop sign and onto State Road 93. The truck hit a southbound SUV head on.

According to the media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, the two occupants in the SUV suffered “undisclosed injuries” and were taken to an area hospital. The driver of the truck was not reported to be hurt. The two vehicles involved sustained " heavy damage.”

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department were the Arcadia Fire Department and Arcadia ambulance.

