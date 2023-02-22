Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 21...
According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 21 around 5:50 p.m. a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of State Road 93 and Lewis Valley Road in the Town of Arcadia.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County Tuesday.

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 21 around 5:50 p.m. a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of State Road 93 and Lewis Valley Road in the Town of Arcadia.

The media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department says a truck was traveling eastbound on Lewis Valley Road toward the intersection with State Road 93. The media release notes road conditions were snowy at the time. The driver of the truck applied the brakes to slow down as it approached the intersection, however, the vehicle began to skid past the stop sign and onto State Road 93. The truck hit a southbound SUV head on.

According to the media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, the two occupants in the SUV suffered “undisclosed injuries” and were taken to an area hospital. The driver of the truck was not reported to be hurt. The two vehicles involved sustained " heavy damage.”

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department were the Arcadia Fire Department and Arcadia ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: PHASE TWO OF OUR WINTER STORM ARRIVES THIS AFTERNOON, CREATING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS
Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.
2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Results
The intent of the land sale is for the construction of a new Culvers at the anticipated...
Plans set for Culvers to come to Chippewa Falls
In a previous Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, at the time known as Gus, was left behind...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society adopted
FILE - Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their...
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow

Latest News

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: PHASE TWO OF OUR WINTER STORM ARRIVES THIS AFTERNOON, CREATING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS
I-94 in western Wisconsin was closed from Osseo to Foster due to a crash on Feb. 22, 2023. A...
I-94 Westbound reopened from Osseo to Foster after crash Wednesday
cat
Thrifting to Support Animals in Need
Gavel and scales of justice
Ex-legislator gets 33 months in employment tax charge case