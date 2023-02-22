United States Postal Service asking customers to clear snow and ice

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - United States Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.

Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear, according to a media release from USPS. The media release says customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes, according to the media release from USPS. The media release notes that any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.

According to the media release from USPS, blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery.

Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice, according to the media release from USPS.

