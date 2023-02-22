UW-Eau Claire canceling in-person classes due to severe weather

UWEC
UWEC(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW- Eau Claire is canceling in-person classes due to severe weather

According to a media release from UW-Eau Claire, UWEC is announcing in-person classes on the Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Marshfield campuses will not be held beginning at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday evening due to the severe winter storm predicted for western Wisconsin, according to a media release from UW-Eau Claire.

Students are reminded to check with instructors for more information on classes that may be held remotely, and to monitor school email for updates, according to the media release from UWEC.

According to the media release from UWEC, UWEC will remain open, and in-person classes and services will resume on Friday at 8:00 a.m.

Riverview Café at Hilltop and Marketplace in the Davies Center will have normal operating hours, according to the media release from UWEC.

