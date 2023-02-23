Family says Marshfield native died in action in Ukraine

Andrew Peters, 28
Andrew Peters, 28(John and Heather Peters)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 28-year-old Marshfield native and U.S. Army veteran has died in action in Ukraine, according to his parents.

John and Heather Peters said their son Andrew Peters died on Feb. 16. They said he joined the International Legion last November. The Peters said their son was fighting for the Defense of Ukraine. The couple issued a statement following the news.

“Andrew had a strong sense of what was right and wrong. He felt the need to use his prior military combat skills to help the Ukrainian people fight and liberate their country. Andrew was extremely close to his fellow soldiers and was well-liked by everyone. We are all extremely proud of his bravery and selfless sacrifice.”

A State Department spokesperson issued a statement to NewsChannel following our request for confirmation Peters died in Ukraine.

“We can confirm the deaths of U.S. citizens in Ukraine. We are in touch with their respective families and providing all possible consular assistance. Out of respect for the families’ privacy during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add,” the statement read.

The Peters said they are working with the US Embassy in Kyiv and the US State Department to bring his remains home.

Peters served a tour in Afghanistan in 2014.

