First Republican presidential primary debate to be held in Milwaukee

(Carrie Antlfinger | AP)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - 2024 is just around the corner, and the RNC debates committee decided Thursday that the first primary debate for GOP candidates will be held in Milwaukee.

The event will be held in August, hosting the panel of participants in Milwaukee, The New York Times reported. Milwaukee is also the host city of the Republican National Convention, set to take place July 15-18.

According to the report from New York Times, the candidates must sign a pledge to stand behind whichever candidate wins the nomination in order to participate.

So far, Former President Donald Trump and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are the only major candidates to have entered the race.

