Fourth person arrested, charged in Sparta drug investigation

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The fourth suspect in a drug investigation in Sparta has been brought into custody and charged.

33-year-old Brittany Stokes of Sparta was charged Wednesday in Monroe County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of meth and maintaining a drug trafficking place, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and drug paraphernalia, according to online court records.

The Sparta Police Department made three other arrests as a result of a drug investigation that resulted in thousands of dollars in cash and drugs being taken in on Feb. 17. The other three people charged are 35-year-old David Smith, 39-year-old Rainbow Gonzalez and 41-year-old Lavell Early, all of Sparta.

The Police Department said it searched two homes on Feb. 17 and found several types of narcotic drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, as well as over $12,000 in cash.

Rainbow Gonzalez (Left), David Smith (Middle), Lavell Early (Right), all of Sparta, were arrested as part of a drug investigation on Feb. 17 in Sparta, Wis. (Sparta Police Department)

Stokes was issued a $5,000 signature bond with conditions of not having contact with the others in the case and no possession of controlled substances at her Wednesday court appearance. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 3 for her initial appearance, according to online court records.

Smith was charged Monday in Monroe County Circuit Court with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of meth, all felonies, as well as possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. Cash bond was set at $5,000 with conditions that he not have contact with any of the other people involved in the investigation or their homes and is not allowed to have possession of controlled substances or drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 3, according to online court records.

Gonzalez was charged Monday with possession with intent to distribute for both cocaine and fentanyl, both counts as felonies, and maintaining a drug trafficking place, also a felony. Gonzalez was also charged with four counts of neglecting a child, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her cash bond was set at $2,500 and is not allowed possession of controlled substances or drug paraphernalia, cannot have contact with the others involved in the investigation or their homes, and cannot have contact with four different children or their homes without approval from the DHS or a Family Court Order. Gonzalez is out on bond and will appear in court on April 3, according to online court records.

Early was charged Monday with six felonies and seven misdemeanors, all as a repeater, including possession with intent to distribute both for cocaine and meth, four counts of neglecting a child, six counts of bail jumping and possession of an illegally-obtained prescription. Early, who was out on a $7,500 cash bond in a different case, was ordered a $100,000 cash bond with conditions that he not have contact with the others involved in the investigation or possess controlled substances or drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1, according to online court records.

