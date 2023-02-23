Gov. Evers declares Energy Emergency as winter storm moves through Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire
Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential for power outages has prompted Gov. Tony Evers to issue an Energy Emergency in the state Wednesday.

The winter storm moving through the state is made up of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Widespread power outages could form from downed trees, ice on power lines and wind, the Governor’s Office explained.

“This executive order will allow for a more swift and efficient restoration of any electric power outages throughout the state,” Evers said.

The Energy Emergency declaration allows for more flexibility for in-state utility workers and for out-of-state utility workers to help restore power in Wisconsin, providing waivers from federal and state requirements.

“During and after a winter storm, restoration of power is critically important to the safety and well-being of folks across our state,” Gov. Evers said. “As we continue to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities, the health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors remains our top priority.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the declaration waives hours of service, certain driver qualifications, International Fuel Tax Agreements and International Registration Plan requirements for utility workers.

As of 7 p.m., Alliant Energy showed 1,807 customers without power in Wisconsin. Madison Gas and Electric did not show any power outages.

NBC15 meteorologists anticipate freezing rain and sleet impacting much of the border counties in Wisconsin for the rest of the evening Wednesday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night with dangerous to impossible travel
WINTER STORM WARNING: PHASE TWO OF OUR WINTER STORM ARRIVES THIS AFTERNOON, CREATING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS
Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.
2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Results
The intent of the land sale is for the construction of a new Culvers at the anticipated...
Plans set for Culvers to come to Chippewa Falls
In a previous Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, at the time known as Gus, was left behind...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society adopted
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather
SkyWarn 13 Forecast
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 - Thursday 1/12/23
SkyWarn 13 - Thursday 1/12/23 - clipped version
sw
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (1/11/23)
Despite more snow predicted for Thursday, a blizzard warning for southern Wisconsin would be...
It doesn’t need to be snowing hard to have a blizzard