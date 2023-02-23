Law enforcement issues tow ban on Highway 53

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement is issuing a tow ban on Highway 53 due to whiteout conditions.

That is according to a social post via the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

The social post via the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page states, “As of 4:30pm on Wednesday, law enforcement has issued a tow ban on Hwy 53 due to the whiteout conditions. Vehicles will only be removed if they are creating a traffic hazard. Other vehicles will be removed when we can re-evaluate conditions tomorrow after the storm. Vehicles will be checked on by law enforcement and tagged with yellow police tape if they are going to be left. We ask that if you end up in the ditch, please remain inside your vehicle with your seatbelt on until help arrives! Drive safe!”

