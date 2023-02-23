Man wins $100K from scratch-off during stop for eggs

The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, Ky., recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X...
The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, Ky., recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X game’s top prize of $100,000.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky made an early morning trip to Kroger and left with more than just groceries.

Jerry Pannell went to buy eggs for his breakfast and decided to get a scratch-off lottery ticket while he was there.

To his surprise, Pannell won the top prize of $100,000 in the $5 Wild Numbers 20x game.

“I scratched it off and came right here (lottery headquarters),” Pannell told officials with the Kentucky Lottery. “I was just so surprised.”

Pannell took home $71,500 after taxes and will be using the money for home improvements, according to lottery officials.

He told lottery officials that his wife, who died a year ago, always wanted to make improvements to their home and now he has a chance to.

“I just wish she was here to see them,” Pannell said.

The Kroger store will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning continues for all the area until noon Thursday
WINTER STORM WARNING: STORM SYSTEM WINDS DOWN, BUT IMPACTS REMAIN THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON
Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.
2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Results
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
A letter was sent to Ellsworth community School District families from the superintendent to...
Senior high school staff member accused of sexual assault of a child
eau claire county sheriff
Law enforcement issues tow ban on Highway 53

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump lawyers blast election probe after grand juror speaks
Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl dies at 86
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is touring the scene of a train derailment on Thursday...
NTSB: Train crew got safety alert just before derailment
A 58-year-old Ohio woman died after she was found severely mutilated in her backyard from a dog...
Beloved school bus driver killed in dog attack, police say
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh testifies in his own defense at murder trial