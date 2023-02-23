McKinley Charter School educator honored with Golden Apple award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Helping kids in search of a “fresh start” is the goal of McKinley Charter School in Eau Claire. That’s the place for our next Golden Apple visit, to honor a woman who thrives in helping young people who have faced tough times and in need of a second chance.

“Alright students, we’ve got a new scoop this morning because we are presenting Miss Kaila Rabideau with the Golden Apple award.”

Congratulations to Support Services Facilitator Kaila Rabideau for being honored as McKinley’s golden apple recipient. Kaila joined the school last year and has been a shining light and trusted adult for students who are trying to make a positive change in their lives.

“If you don’t have trust you don’t have anything, and so really meeting kids at where they’re at, getting on their level, helping with some of the adversities that they are up against and just being a consistent person that shows up for them day in and day out,” says Kaila Rabideau. “And I think just having that mentality and just being someone consistent in their life, that trust continues to build. Being a human, we all make mistakes and so even me as a trusting adult, I make mistakes and so just owning that and helping kids see that, you can still make mistakes and move forward.”

“She’s very positive with students even when are having the roughest day, having her in your corner has been so valuable for them because they know they have someone that they can trust and they can talk to and feel safe and secure when doing it,” adds Megan McDonough, Competency Component Coordinator. “Compassion and empathy that brings in every day to help our students is absolutely remarkable.”

Ms. Rabideau and McKinley Charter School will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Kaila will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

