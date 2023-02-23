Milwaukee police: 5-year-old boy dead after shooting self

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 5-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he found, Milwaukee police said.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The boy was transported to a hospital, Children’s Wisconsin, where he died, police said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Elijo Gonzalez.

Two men, ages 58 and 35, were arrested for leaving an unattended firearm, police said

Charges were pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the boy’s death “extremely upsetting.”

“I can’t fathom any reason why this 5-year-old should be dead. My heart aches for the families of all children hurt by gunfire. Please make sure to secure guns in a gun safe, with a gun lock, and out of the reach of children,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread snow expected for the Thursday morning commute
WINTER STORM WARNING: SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED INTO EARLY THURSDAY
Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.
2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Results
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
A letter was sent to Ellsworth community School District families from the superintendent to...
Senior high school staff member accused of sexual assault of a child
eau claire county sheriff
Law enforcement issues tow ban on Highway 53

Latest News

snow
Wind & Snow Bring Blizzard Conditions (3)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/23/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/23/2023 6 a.m.
snow
Wind & Snow Bring Blizzard Conditions (2)
snow
Wind & Snow Bring Blizzard Conditions (1)
gold
Golden Apple Awards: McKinley Charter School