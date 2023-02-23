No one hurt in structure fire in Eau Claire Wednesday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, at 5:47 a.m. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 712 Division Street in Eau Claire.

Three engine companies, one truck company, one medic unit, and two chief officers were on scene within minutes after the fire was reported and found a detached garage “well involved in fire,” according to the media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department.

According to the media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the home was in close proximity to the garage, however, the fire was contained in time to protect the home from fire damage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by ECFD, according to the media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department.

Assisting the Eau Claire Fire Department were the Eau Claire Police Department and the Eau Claire Communications Center.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.