Road crews prepare for second round of snowfall in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Earlier Tuesday, road crews were working to clean up the first round of snowfall. Now they’re back at it trying to stay on top of the latest winter weather.

For the City of Eau Claire’s Street Division, the fight against the winter weather so far has gone according to plan.

“We had all our equipment out,” said Aaron Nicholson, the Streets and Fleet Manager. “All our trucks were out plowing today. Started at 7 a.m. and finished up around 3/3:30 p.m. here today, so we did one full round of residential plowing today.”

Nicholson said overnight a crew of 14 will focus on the major roads. Then Thursday morning they’ll do another residential cleanup, though, the expected high snowfall amounts could mean it’ll take more time.

To help with the cleanup process, Nicholson said right now it’s especially important to follow odd-even parking rules.

“There were some streets today, we just couldn’t even get down because cars were double parked on opposite sides of the street, so trying to make sure you’re parking all on one side of the street or the other will really help us out,” Nicholson said.

As City of Eau Claire workers gear up for more snow, the Eau Claire County Highway Department is also at work.

“Overall we’re sitting very well for what we hoped for for this time of the day,” said Jon Johnson, the Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner. “All the county roads have been serviced. All the state roads are in passable condition. We’re starting to see drifting now which we knew would be a concern, so we’re putting plans in place to address the drifting into this evening.”

Johnson said his team will be plowing most state roads all night long. For county roads, the hope is to begin work at 4 a.m.

With the wind and the snow, Johnson said if you can, it’s best to stay home.

“We advise not to travel if it’s not needed,” Johnson said. “There’s going to be high drift areas which some roads may be closed because of the drifting.”

Once the snow stops, Johnson said the highway department will still be at work getting the roads back to normal.

