Second Eau Claire snow system brings whiteout conditions

Flurries coming down at a rapid clip Thursday morning from the Northwest Region WI State Patrol...
Flurries coming down at a rapid clip Thursday morning from the Northwest Region WI State Patrol post.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Snow totals in western Wisconsin are topping double digits Thursday as blowing, drifting and heavy snowfall makes for whiteout conditions in the Eau Claire area. County and city snowplow teams have been working around the clock to keep roads and highways passable for drivers.

The heavy winds are making for dicey road conditions as snow drifts are mounting throughout the region. The system is supposed to be moving out of the area mid morning early afternoon.

Capt. Craig Larson with the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region asks residents to continue being attentive on the roads if you have to travel Thursday.

“Personnel have been staying home, the motoring public has been using safe driving, overall since yesterday at 7a.m. we’ve only responded to about 50 property damage, runoff, motor-assist crashes,” which is less than Capt. Larson says they were expecting.

Troopers will keep a heavy presence on the roads Thursday and into the evening as the last of the system moves out. “Throughout the day and into tonight we will be having maximized staffing along with trying to take out any of our delayed recoveries, those vehicles that we left in the median or ditches due to unsafe road conditions to be able to pull out right now,” said Capt. Larson.

If a motorist finds themselves in the ditch, call 911. “Stay in your vehicle, it is the safest spot, and also buckle up and wait for emergency services to come and help you,” Capt. Larson said.

Larson also suggests checking 511 roads conditions ahead of any travel to better guide your route, “it is an interactive map, it does have cameras and incidents and such, so you can plan your route ahead of time.” You can also track any closed lanes or re-routes.

Sample HTML block
Eau Claire Streets Division working around the clock to clear near double-digit snowfall totals

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning continues for all the area until noon Thursday
WINTER STORM WARNING: STORM SYSTEM WINDS DOWN, BUT IMPACTS REMAIN THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON
Information and results from the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary.
2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Results
A letter was sent to Ellsworth community School District families from the superintendent to...
Senior high school staff member accused of sexual assault of a child
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
eau claire county sheriff
Law enforcement issues tow ban on Highway 53

Latest News

Police found over $12,000 in cash and drugs after searching two homes in Sparta, Wis. on Feb. 17.
Fourth person arrested, charged in Sparta drug investigation
Gas meter
Xcel Energy reminds customers to clear natural gas meter
According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, at 5:47 a.m. the Eau Claire...
No one hurt in structure fire in Eau Claire Wednesday morning
Andrew Peters, 28
Family says Marshfield native died in action in Ukraine
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Attorneys allege Kenosha shooter Rittenhouse evading them