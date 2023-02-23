Second Eau Claire snow system brings whiteout conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Snow totals in western Wisconsin are topping double digits Thursday as blowing, drifting and heavy snowfall makes for whiteout conditions in the Eau Claire area. County and city snowplow teams have been working around the clock to keep roads and highways passable for drivers.

The heavy winds are making for dicey road conditions as snow drifts are mounting throughout the region. The system is supposed to be moving out of the area mid morning early afternoon.

“It’s the wind that’ll get ya” we’re live for @nbc15_madison & @WEAU13News all morning tracking snowfall totals…sitting right now just shy of 9” pic.twitter.com/DAQqojFE60 — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) February 23, 2023

Capt. Craig Larson with the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region asks residents to continue being attentive on the roads if you have to travel Thursday.

“Personnel have been staying home, the motoring public has been using safe driving, overall since yesterday at 7a.m. we’ve only responded to about 50 property damage, runoff, motor-assist crashes,” which is less than Capt. Larson says they were expecting.

Troopers will keep a heavy presence on the roads Thursday and into the evening as the last of the system moves out. “Throughout the day and into tonight we will be having maximized staffing along with trying to take out any of our delayed recoveries, those vehicles that we left in the median or ditches due to unsafe road conditions to be able to pull out right now,” said Capt. Larson.

If a motorist finds themselves in the ditch, call 911. “Stay in your vehicle, it is the safest spot, and also buckle up and wait for emergency services to come and help you,” Capt. Larson said.

Larson also suggests checking 511 roads conditions ahead of any travel to better guide your route, “it is an interactive map, it does have cameras and incidents and such, so you can plan your route ahead of time.” You can also track any closed lanes or re-routes.

Eau Claire Streets Division working around the clock to clear near double-digit snowfall totals

