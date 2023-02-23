St. Croix County register of deeds warns of home warranty scam

SCAM ALERT(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - St. Croix County Register of Deeds, Beth Pabst, is warning homeowners about a home warranty scam.

That is according to a media release from St. Croix County.

According to the media release from St. Croix County, several St. Croix County residents as well as others across Wis. have reported receiving a letter in the mail from “Home Warranty Direct” which has the title “County Deed Records.”

In this mailer, they urge you to purchase a home warranty claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired, “according to a media release from St. Croix County.

According to a media release from St. Croix County, each letter contains the same claim, even if the homeowner has never purchased a home warranty. The media release says the letter asks for a response to the notice by a certain date and threatens that failing to respond could result in a potential loss of coverage.

It is recommended these letters be ignored and discarded, according to the media release from St. Croix County.

