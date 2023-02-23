WAGNER TAILS: Freddy

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A special cat is looking for a patient family to adopt him. Freddy is almost two years old.

He was born with Cerebellar Hypoplasia, which is also known as CH and wobbly cat syndrome. It’s a neurological disorder that causes sudden jerky movements, uncoordinated motion and loss of balance. Freddy wobbles slightly when he walks.

He’s available for adoption at Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County. Caretakers at CCC describe Freddy as one of the sweetest cats you’ll meet.

He is definitely cuddly. Freddy loves other cats, but he isn’t fond of dogs.

Related to his wobbly cat syndrome, Freddy was diagnosed with incontinence, so he is partially litter trained and is looking for a family who is understanding of his medical issues.

Click HERE for the adoption form. You can reach CCC by calling (715) 736-2287 or emailing.

